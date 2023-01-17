Popular
Touring Artists With The Highest Emissions, Ranked

From flying all over the world to driving from venue to venue, here's an estimation of the emissions that come from touring artists who perform around the globe.
Payless Power looked at musicians' 2022 tour calenders to estimate how much emissions they might have emitted during their tours. Considering musicians may have flown private routes, these emissions are based on standard emissions between destinations, calculated using a plane producing 53 pounds of C02 per mile.


Key Takeaways

  • DJs and solo artists had some of the biggest carbon footprints in the world, whereas those on the lower end tended to be bands or groups of musicians.

  • While both tours had 31 stops, Brit pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap star Megan Thee Stallion's tours were at opposite ends of the emissions spectrum, with Sheeran's European tour being the most efficient and Megan's world tour the least.


Click to enlarge images





Via Payless Power.

