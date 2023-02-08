Netflix's Top 10 Original Films, Visualized

We have a lot of thoughts after looking at this data visualization graph of the top ten most watched Netflix original movies. Thoughts like, what is "Purple Hearts," what the hell is "The Unforgivable"? Who remembers "The Adam Project"???"

But sincerely, most of these Netflix hits we've heard of before. While many are not very good (according to Rotten Tomatoes), there are some talented filmmakers behind this list.

Martin Scorsese won zero Oscars when he made "The Irishman" but he did spend a lot of money to de-age all of his actors! "Extraction" might be the most popular hit Chris Hemsworth ever did not wearing a Thor costume.

And of course, the top five were all major phenomenons.

The Russo brothers doing "The Gray Man" with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, Rian Johnson's latest Benoit Blanc mystery "Glass Onion," "Bird Box" and those Sandra Bullock memes — those are all very big and successful hits for Netflix. But nothing quite compares to the massive amount of viewers the top two got.

"Red Notice" with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is number one, while a close second is Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" starring Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and, also, a ton of other people like Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep and Timothee C.)

Via Reddit.