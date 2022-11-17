Unique And Common Words On US State And World Countries' Wikipedia Pages, Mapped

Popular
WORD SALAD

Adwait
Adwait
Here are the most referenced words on the Wikipedia pages of different states around the country and different countries around the globe.
The most referenced words on a national Wikipedia page most likely indicate or point to some kind of larger key context, whether historical or not. The folks at Crossword Solver sifted through different nations' — and states' — Wikipedia pages to see which words occurred the most across each country's page.


Key Takeaways

  • The most commonly appearing word on the United States's Wiki page is "native," appearing 22 times. The United States's page is also the most mentioned country, leading on 16 Wiki pages from around the world.

  • In the US, three states' Wiki pages — Alaska, North Dakota and Oklahoma — share the same unique popular word: "oil."


Click to enlarge images

most popular word usa state wiki page


most mentioned state in different state pages wiki


most unique word country wiki page




Via Crossword Solver.

