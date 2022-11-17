WORD SALAD
Unique And Common Words On US State And World Countries' Wikipedia Pages, Mapped
The most referenced words on a national Wikipedia page most likely indicate or point to some kind of larger key context, whether historical or not. The folks at Crossword Solver sifted through different nations' — and states' — Wikipedia pages to see which words occurred the most across each country's page.
Key Takeaways
The most commonly appearing word on the United States's Wiki page is "native," appearing 22 times. The United States's page is also the most mentioned country, leading on 16 Wiki pages from around the world.
In the US, three states' Wiki pages — Alaska, North Dakota and Oklahoma — share the same unique popular word: "oil."
Via Crossword Solver.