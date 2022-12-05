The Most Sinful Cities In America, Mapped

Very few among us could be considered saints, but according to WalletHub's research, some parts of the US are significantly more sinful than others.

Comparing more than 180 US cities on "indicators of vices and illicit behavior" — from violent crimes per 1,000 residents to casinos per capita — WalletHub ranked America's cities from most to least godly.

(And in case you need a refresher, the seven deadly sins are: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.)

Top Three Most Sinful Cities

In first place is Las Vegas, Nevada. Literally nicknamed "Sin City," Vegas ranks second-worst overall for greed and fifth for both lust and vanity. Second-most sinful is St. Louis in Missouri, which is worse than all other cities when it comes to both anger & hatred and excesses & vices. Third place goes to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ranking sixth-highest for lust and ninth for anger & hatred.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Alexander Grey]