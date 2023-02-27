Popular
major players

The World's Most Popular Streaming Services, By Country

Each country's first choice for streaming video content, ranked by number of subscribers.
In recent years, using a streaming service to watch your favorite shows has become the norm — if you haven't heard of Netflix or Disney+ by now, how's life under that rock?

Based on February 2023 data from FlixPatrol, theWORLDMAPS mapped the streaming services with the highest number of subscriptions in each country to find out which are the most popular in the world.


most popular streaming service world


The world's most popular streaming service overall is — perhaps unsurprisingly — Netflix, with the highest number of subscribers in 78 countries. In second is Canal Plus, the top choice in 17 countries, while Shahid is third (16 countries).



Check out more data visualizations here:



Via theWORLDMAPS / Visual Capitalist.

