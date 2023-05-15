Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

the state of streaming

The Most Popular Netflix Original Show In Each US State, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Most Popular Netflix Original Show In Each US State, Mapped
Analysis of Google Trends data has revealed which Netflix original series each US state loves the most.
· 1.2k reads
·
·
·

Most Americans now use at least one streaming service to watch TV shows and movies — and Netflix continues to dominate the sector, reporting 232.5 million paid subscribers worldwide in the first three months of 2023. But which of Netflix's original TV shows are the most popular around the US?

To find out which Netflix original series each state loves the most, perfectrec analyzed Google Trends data for the streaming site's shows and ranked them according to search volume.


Key Findings:

  • According to the study, "Stranger Things" is the most popular Netflix original overall.

  • Californians' favorite original Netflix series is "Cobra Kai," starring "Karate Kid's" Ralph Macchio.

  • When it comes to New York, the most popular show of them all is dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror."

  • Despite being released only last month, Ali Wong and Stephen Yeun's dark comedy "Beef" has already made it to the top of Maine streamers' lists.


Click image to enlarge

favorite netflix originals america us state



Via perfectrec.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories