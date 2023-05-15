The Most Popular Netflix Original Show In Each US State, Mapped

Most Americans now use at least one streaming service to watch TV shows and movies — and Netflix continues to dominate the sector, reporting 232.5 million paid subscribers worldwide in the first three months of 2023. But which of Netflix's original TV shows are the most popular around the US?

To find out which Netflix original series each state loves the most, perfectrec analyzed Google Trends data for the streaming site's shows and ranked them according to search volume.

Key Findings:

According to the study, "Stranger Things" is the most popular Netflix original overall.

Californians' favorite original Netflix series is "Cobra Kai," starring "Karate Kid's" Ralph Macchio.

When it comes to New York, the most popular show of them all is dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror."

Despite being released only last month, Ali Wong and Stephen Yeun's dark comedy "Beef" has already made it to the top of Maine streamers' lists.

Click image to enlarge

Via perfectrec.