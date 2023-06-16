The Most Popular Camera Devices Around The World, According To Flickr Photos

Almost everyone relies on their phone for photos these days, but people who know about and still use cameras will likely have a preference. To find out which camera devices and brands are most popular the world over, SimpleGhar analyzed more than 470 million photos uploaded to Flickr.com and tagged with the name of the device used to take the picture, and ranked those most commonly used.

They also worked out which cameras and camera phones are used the most in each country. Countries that were heavily skewed by one Flickr user (50 percent of photos or more) were omitted from the final rankings.

Key Findings:

The number one choice in 38 countries, the Canon EOS 5D MARK IV is the world's most popular standalone camera. SimpleGhar counted 11,761,586 photos on Flickr that had been taken with the model.

Apple is the most popular photography device brand of them all, accounting for 150,787,710 Flickr photos — that's 31.79 percent of the total.

When it comes to the most popular camera phone in the US, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is the winner.

Via SimpleGhar.