war of words

The Most Loved And Hated Slang Terms, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
How many of these do you actually know? Be honest.
If you often find yourself unable to translate the online twitterings of crypto nerds or Gen Zers, you're not alone — but some people aren't just confused by slang, they hate it with a passion.

To find out which slang terms are the most and least popular, Letter Solver looked at 205 terms on Urban Dictionary, and ranked them according to the number of upvotes and downvotes each had.


Key Findings:

  • Among crypto terms, DApp (decentralized application) is the most popular, with 100 percent upvotes on Urban Dictionary.

  • The most loved Gen Z slang terms are sleeping on (to ignore) and yeet (to throw), while clapback (a witty comeback) and cheugy (the opposite of trendy) are a couple of the least popular.

  • When it comes to British slang, chuffed (thrilled) and gutted (extremely disappointed) are among the most upvoted, while mug (a fool) is the most hated.


Click images to enlarge

crypto slang

gaming slang

relationship slang

british slang

sport slang

gen z slang



Via Letter Solver.

Comments

