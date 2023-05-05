The Most Loved And Hated Slang Terms, Ranked

If you often find yourself unable to translate the online twitterings of crypto nerds or Gen Zers, you're not alone — but some people aren't just confused by slang, they hate it with a passion.

To find out which slang terms are the most and least popular, Letter Solver looked at 205 terms on Urban Dictionary, and ranked them according to the number of upvotes and downvotes each had.

Key Findings:

Among crypto terms, DApp (decentralized application) is the most popular, with 100 percent upvotes on Urban Dictionary.

The most loved Gen Z slang terms are sleeping on (to ignore) and yeet (to throw), while clapback (a witty comeback) and cheugy (the opposite of trendy) are a couple of the least popular.

When it comes to British slang, chuffed (thrilled) and gutted (extremely disappointed) are among the most upvoted, while mug (a fool) is the most hated.

Click images to enlarge

Via Letter Solver.