The Best Small American Cities To Live In, Ranked

The polarizing divide of living in coastal cities versus the American hinterland is a debate that spans generations and topics. While major cities and hubs are often ranked and rated among themselves, Smart Asset took a step back and zeroed in on some of the best small American cities to live in.

The cities they looked had populations between 65,000 and 100,000 people, and found 275 cities which they ranked on various metrics like commute times, entertainment options, healthcare providers, employment opportunities and financial stability. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Overall, Redmond (WA) was determined to be the best small city to live in, in the US, with its relatively low unemployment rate (2.6 percent) and less than eight percent of residents below the poverty level.

Unemployment rates are the lowest in Nashua (NH), Elliot City (MD), Novi (MI), Farmington HIlls (MI) and Troy (MI), where they are under 1.6 percent and under.

Residents in San Marcos (TX), Kissimmee (FL), Lawrence (MA), Pine Hills (FL) and Miami Beach (FL) pay some of the highest percentage of their income as housing costs — reaching over one-third — whereas those who live in Lakeville (MN), Livonia (MI), Shawnee (KS), Appleton (WI) and Hoover (AL) pay the least, with under 17 percent of their income going towards housing.

Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Tiff Ng]