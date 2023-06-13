Popular
Visualizing The Most Grand Slam Tennis Titles Of All Time

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Visualizing The Most Grand Slam Tennis Titles Of All Time
Since the Open Era began in 1968, a select few players have won a majority of the Grand Slam trophies. So, who are now the best athletes to ever play the sport of tennis?
History has been made, again, as another tennis star wins 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Novak Djokovic won his third French Open on Sunday, edging out rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the majors. The 36-year-old Serbian now has the record for men, but Serena Williams has him matched with 23 of her own titles. While Serena is retired, Djokovic is still active and could add to his tally to become the undisputed record holder.


Source: Felix Richter, Statista


