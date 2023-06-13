who is the goat?
Visualizing The Most Grand Slam Tennis Titles Of All Time
History has been made, again, as another tennis star wins 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Novak Djokovic won his third French Open on Sunday, edging out rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the majors. The 36-year-old Serbian now has the record for men, but Serena Williams has him matched with 23 of her own titles. While Serena is retired, Djokovic is still active and could add to his tally to become the undisputed record holder.
Source: Felix Richter, Statista
[Image: YouTube]