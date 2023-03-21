The US Cities Most Ready To Adopt Electric Vehicles, Mapped

With electric vehicle sales reaching 800,000 in 2022, up 65 percent from 2021, the rise of the electric vehicle continues — but some cities in America are better prepared for the EV revolution than others.

StorageCafe compared the 113 biggest metro areas — on factors including the number of EVs, public chargers, price of electricity, condition of roads and EV insurance costs — to find out which are the most EV-friendly.

Key Findings:

The best metro area overall is Seattle, Washington, due to its high number of EVs, charging options and clean energy production.

Of the ten places most ready for EV, nine are located in the West. Miami, Florida, is the only southern metro area to rank in the list's top ten.

According to the study, LA has the most electric vehicles of the 100 largest metro areas, as well the largest number of public charging stations.

Via StorageCafe.