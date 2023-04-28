Popular
The Most Dangerous Countries To Work In, Ranked

In 2016, Costa Rica saw 9,421 non-fatal and 9.7 fatal workplace injuries for every 100,000 workers.
A decade on from the Rana Plaza disaster, which saw a factory building in Bangladesh collapse and kill more than 1,100 people, there's still a long way to go before workplace safety and other rights are achieved for workers all over the world.

Using data from the International Labor Organization, Statista ranked 72 countries based on which have the highest number of fatal and non-fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 workers per year.


Infographic: The Most Dangerous Countries To Work In | Statista


Costa Rica is the most dangerous country to work in by far, with 9,421 non-fatal and 9.7 fatal workplace injuries per 100,000 workers in 2016.

Following behind is Finland, recording 4,025 non-fatal injuries for every 100,000 workers, and Argentina, with 3,310 non-fatal and 3.2 fatal occupational injuries.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Sandy Millar]

