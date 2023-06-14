ROYAL RUMBLE
America's Most Competitive Job Markets, Ranked
Using applicant data from LinkedIn Jobs, Resume.io scanned through the average number of applicants job postings received in their first seven days. They looked at job adverts in 130 US cities and included in-office and hybrid options.
Key Takeaways:
Among cities, Bay Area's San Jose (CA), a tech hub, has the highest competition for jobs in the US with an average of over 100 applicants per job. There are only two other cities where the average applicants per job exceeds 50: San Francisco (CA) and New York City (NY).
Seattle (WA), San Diego (CA), Indianapolis (IN), San Antonio (TX) and Nashville (TN) are cities with some of the lowest average applicants per job, with numbers all under 20.
On a state level, job applicants in Illinois are usually fighting with more than 60 others on average, which is the highest in the US, followed by California (47.9), Massachusetts (47.5) and Florida (42.9)
Via Resume.io.