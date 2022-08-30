Visualizing The Most Popular Monarchs That UK Pubs Are Named After

The UK simply loves naming its pubs after the country's royal rulers, but which of its many monarchs has the most watering holes named after them?

Reddit user spicer2 visualized a dataset by Rachael Tatman to show the number of UK pubs named after different kings and queens.







Click to enlarge image







The most popular monarch is Queen Victoria, with a whopping 222 pubs in the UK taking her name. In second is William IV, with 62 pubs named after him, and George III is in third with 50 pubs.

It's disappointing to see that only one UK pub has decided to honor Sweyn Forkbeard, but I understand why no one went with Harthacnut — a typo there could be disastrous.

Via /r/dataisbeautiful.

[Image credit: Elliot Brown / Flickr]