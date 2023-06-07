The Most Common Dad Joke In Each US State, Mapped

Father's Day is just round the corner, and to celebrate, betting.us surveyed 1,500 American fathers on their favorite dad jokes and other dad-isms — and asked 1,000 of their partners what they think of them, too.

So, from the most popular dad-isms by state to which parts of the US enjoy the clichés the most, here's the data on dad jokes.

Key Findings:

Of all the states, Pennsylvania enjoys dad-isms the most, scoring 4.9 out of 5 in terms of dad joke usage.

"Hi Hungry, I’m Dad" is America's most commonly heard dad joke.

More than half of moms say they secretly enjoy their partners' dad jokes.

Via betting.us.