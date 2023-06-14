The Most Common Blood Types Around The World, Mapped

June 14 marks World Blood Donor Day, a day introduced by the World Health Organization in 2004 to raise awareness of the need for safe blood, plasma and platelets across the globe.

The four different blood types — A, B, O and AB — can be either positive or negative, and this depends on whether a protein called the "Rh factor" is present. The blood types have some key differences between them, though — people with type O- are universal donors, for example, while people with AB+ are universal acceptors, able to receive donors from a person of any blood type.

This map by Statista highlights the prevalence of different blood types worldwide. As it shows, O+ is the most common blood type overall, although most people in Europe belong to the A+ group. Pakistan and Bangladesh are the only countries in the world where B+ is the most prevalent blood type.

Via Statista.