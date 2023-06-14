Popular
The Most Common Blood Types Around The World, Mapped

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day. Do you know what your blood type is?
June 14 marks World Blood Donor Day, a day introduced by the World Health Organization in 2004 to raise awareness of the need for safe blood, plasma and platelets across the globe.

The four different blood types — A, B, O and AB — can be either positive or negative, and this depends on whether a protein called the "Rh factor" is present. The blood types have some key differences between them, though — people with type O- are universal donors, for example, while people with AB+ are universal acceptors, able to receive donors from a person of any blood type.

This map by Statista highlights the prevalence of different blood types worldwide. As it shows, O+ is the most common blood type overall, although most people in Europe belong to the A+ group. Pakistan and Bangladesh are the only countries in the world where B+ is the most prevalent blood type.


Via Statista.

