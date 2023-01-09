Popular
soldiering on

Military Conscription Laws Around The World, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
A look at some parts of the world where compulsory military service is still enforced.
· 1.1k reads

Military conscription in the UK ended way back in 1957, with the US following suit several years later in 1973. Many countries around the globe, however, continue to enforce some form of compulsory military service on their citizens.

Statista visualized different countries' stances on the controversial practice in the map below.


Infographic: The State Of Military Conscription Around The World | Statista


While mandatory military service is in place in several democracies worldwide, many of these countries do not fully enforce the law and only draft a minority of those that meet the criteria for conscription.

Fewer than 30 of the world's countries still enforce conscription for whole age groups, including Cuba, Colombia, Angola, Eritrea, Finland, Austria and Switzerland.

In Israel, every citizen over the age of 18 (that is Jewish, Druze or Circassian) must serve in the Israel Defence Forces for two to three years, with few exceptions. Universal military service is also still enforced in several Asian countries — Vietnam, Laos, North Korea, South Korea and Taiwan.



Via Statista.

