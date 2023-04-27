Meta's Reality Labs Operating Losses, Visualized

Things aren't going well at Meta. The Facebook parent company has been in a slump over the past year, and tens of thousands of workers are bearing the brunt as Meta continues its brutal layoffs in an attempt to cut costs.

Meta's financial woes are largely to do with its Reality Labs division, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems determined to continue sinking billions into a Metaverse venture that's yet to see any measure of real success.

While Meta's first-quarter results were better than Wall Street expected, the Reality Labs division still sunk a staggering $4 billion dollars in the first three months of 2023 — bringing the Metaverse project's overall losses since 2019 to a frankly incomprehensible $40 billion. Ouch.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Anthony Quintano]