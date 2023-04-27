Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

the meta money pit

Meta's Reality Labs Operating Losses, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Meta's Reality Labs Operating Losses, Visualized
Zuckerberg appears determined to pursue his Metaverse project, no matter how many billions of dollars — and workers — it costs him.
·
·
·

Things aren't going well at Meta. The Facebook parent company has been in a slump over the past year, and tens of thousands of workers are bearing the brunt as Meta continues its brutal layoffs in an attempt to cut costs.

Meta's financial woes are largely to do with its Reality Labs division, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems determined to continue sinking billions into a Metaverse venture that's yet to see any measure of real success.

While Meta's first-quarter results were better than Wall Street expected, the Reality Labs division still sunk a staggering $4 billion dollars in the first three months of 2023 — bringing the Metaverse project's overall losses since 2019 to a frankly incomprehensible $40 billion. Ouch.


Infographic: Meta's Money Pit: Metaverse Bet Bleeds Billions | Statista


Via Statista.

[Image credit: Anthony Quintano]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories