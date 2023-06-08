States With The Most Craft Breweries Per Capita, Mapped

In 2022, according to the Brewers Association annual report, there were 24.3 million barrels of craft beer brewed in the US which bumped the craft scene's overall market share volume to 13.2 percent.

Vinepair reported that three percent of US breweries shut down last year, and the new openings were also fewer than its previous year. They also mapped out the 9,552 craft brewery locations that were operational in the US as of 2022, which also happened to be an all-time high, to see how the trend had caught on across America.

Key Takeaways:

Taproom breweries (which may or may not offer food) and brewpubs (often offers food) were the two dominant categories of craft beer outlets in the US.

Vermonters enjoy having the most craft brewery options per capita with just over 15 while over half of the country's states have less than five craft breweries per capita.

Three states — California, Colorado, New York — have more than 500 craft breweries each.

Via VinePair.