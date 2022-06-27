Popular
ASTOUNDING

These Charts Show How Fatal A World Without Legal Abortion Is For Women

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.3k reads
A data editor for The Guardian visualizes the morality rates for women when they give birth compared to undergoing legal abortion.

Mona Chalabi, a data editor for the Guardian US, took to Twitter to share infographics she created to show the mortality rates related to abortion when abortionn is legal versus illegal — and to show the difference in mortality rates for people who give birth compared to people who undergo a legal abortion.

These charts are meaningful because, for one, making abortion illegal does not stop abortion from happening: it only serves to take the option of a safe abortion away from people who need one.

But Chalabi also compares mortality rates for childbirth with mortality rates for legal abortions because abortion isn't only a decision about whether or not to have a child: it's often a decision that saves the life of a pregnant person, because childbirth is more inherently risky than many people realize.

Here are Chalabi's infographics:


Abortion-Related Deaths When Abortion Was Illegal Vs. Legal In Romania

Risk Of Death From Childbirth Vs. Legal Abortion In The US Between 1998–2005


