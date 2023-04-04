Landmine Contamination Around The World, Mapped

Landmines — explosive devices concealed under the ground and designed to explode when passed over or near — cause widespread and serious harm, and can remain dangerous many years after a conflict has ended. Approximately 80 percent of all landmine casualties are civilians, each device costs between $300 to $1,000 to remove and comes with a significant risk of death to the mine disposal experts.

For these reasons, the UN has prohibited the use of landmines since 1997, with over 150 countries signing the treaty — though this does not include China, Russia or the United States.

Using 2021 data from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, the below map shows how many countries around the world are confirmed or suspected to be contaminated by landmines.

Via Statista.