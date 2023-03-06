Popular
Countries That Shut Down The Internet The Most, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
In 2022, India cut off civilians' access to the internet 84 times.
When governments shut down access to the internet, it's usually in response to actual or anticipated civil unrest — Egypt's 2011 uprising and Turkey's failed military coup in 2016 are prominent examples. The extreme measures — which prevent the public from accessing, receiving and sharing information about the situation and what's happening on the ground — are implemented a lot more frequently by some countries than others.


India experienced by far the most internet shutdowns in 2022; according to AccessNow, the country deliberately shut off access to the internet 84 times.

Second on the list is Ukraine, with 22 shutdowns — though these were caused by invading Russian forces, not the country itself.

The country with the second-highest number of intentional internet shutdowns last year is Iran, at 18.


