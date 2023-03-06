Countries That Shut Down The Internet The Most, Visualized

When governments shut down access to the internet, it's usually in response to actual or anticipated civil unrest — Egypt's 2011 uprising and Turkey's failed military coup in 2016 are prominent examples. The extreme measures — which prevent the public from accessing, receiving and sharing information about the situation and what's happening on the ground — are implemented a lot more frequently by some countries than others.

India experienced by far the most internet shutdowns in 2022; according to AccessNow, the country deliberately shut off access to the internet 84 times.

Second on the list is Ukraine, with 22 shutdowns — though these were caused by invading Russian forces, not the country itself.

The country with the second-highest number of intentional internet shutdowns last year is Iran, at 18.

