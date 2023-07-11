The Global Elite's Income Share Over The Past Two Centuries, Visualized

Ruben Berge Mathisen, a political scientist, is known for his visualizations of global financial inequalities. In his most recent set of graphs, Mathisen charted what different one-percenters around the world have been making since the 19th century.

Mathisen's data was recent as of May 2021 and collected from the World Inequality Database. Over the last two centuries, among nations like the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, South Africa, Russia, France, Sweden and China, the peak of income share going to a nation's one percent reached as high as 24 percent (Russia) and dropped to a low of nine percent (France).

Click to enlarge image

In the United States🇺🇸 in the 1800s, the Top 1%'s income share was lower than in many European countries.



Like the UK, the US had decreasing inequality most of the 20th century.



Since 1980: Dramatic increase in the Top 1% income share. In 2021 the share is higher than in 1820. pic.twitter.com/DxiSiDxhNp — Ruben Mathisen (@rubenbmathisen) July 1, 2023

Via Ruben Berge Mathisen