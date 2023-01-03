Popular
THE COST OF HAPPINESS

How Much You Should Tip Across The World, Mapped

Adwait
Adwait
From tipping your cab drivers to hotel staff, here are tipping expectations around the world.
1

Using TripAdvisor's tipping guide, HawaiianIslands mapped out the different tipping protocols around the world, including how much travelers should tip restaurant and hotels workers and drivers in different countries.

Here's what the data from 162 countries shows.


Key Takeaways

  • Restaurant tips are highest in the US (20 percent), followed by Canada, Belize and Mexico. But they're nonexistent in places like Australia, Denmark, South Korea and Japan.

  • In nearly one-third of the world, a 10 percent restaurant staff tip is considered adequate.

  • It's estimated that in the US, 58 percent of a server's income comes from tips.


Click to enlarge images

restaurant tips around the world


hotel tips around the world


taxi tips around the world



Via HawaiianIslands.

Comments

  1. Jeremy Walker 51 minutes ago

    The standard in America is 15%; 20% is a *nice* tip.

    The author has basically ignored what people actually do, and just unilaterally raised the tipping percentage for an entire country! I think it's safe to guess that they work in a tipped profession.

