How Much You Should Tip Across The World, Mapped

Using TripAdvisor's tipping guide, HawaiianIslands mapped out the different tipping protocols around the world, including how much travelers should tip restaurant and hotels workers and drivers in different countries.

Here's what the data from 162 countries shows.

Key Takeaways

Restaurant tips are highest in the US (20 percent), followed by Canada, Belize and Mexico. But they're nonexistent in places like Australia, Denmark, South Korea and Japan.

In nearly one-third of the world, a 10 percent restaurant staff tip is considered adequate.

It's estimated that in the US, 58 percent of a server's income comes from tips.

