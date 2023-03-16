DOUBLE OR NOTHING
Here's How Much You're Earning Per Month On A Minimum Wage Job Around The World
Federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25/hour and hasn't changed since July 2009. On a state level, 30 states and the District of Columbia have a minimum wage level above the federal number, whereas 47 localities — spread across California, Portland, New Mexico, Alabama, Arizona, Minnesota, Maryland, New York, Maine, Oregon and Washington — have adopted a minimum wage limit above their state's prescribed number.
Using Picodi's data, Marcus Lu and Sam Parker mapped out how much a worker would make, per month, on a country's minimum wage.
Key Takeaways
-
There are two countries in the world where working a full-time minimum wage gig would put more than $2,000 in your pocket: Luxembourg and Australia.
-
Nigeria, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have some of the lowest minimum wages in the world.
-
In America, the District of Columbia state has the highest minimum wage ($16.10/hour) and the seven lowest states (Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wyoming) automatically follow the federal $7.25/hour rate.
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.