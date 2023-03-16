Popular
Here's How Much You're Earning Per Month On A Minimum Wage Job Around The World

Adwait
Here's How Much You're Earning Per Month On A Minimum Wage Job Around The World
The federal minimum wage in the US hasn't moved an inch since 2009, which is a shame, and here's how it compares to other nations around the world.
Federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25/hour and hasn't changed since July 2009. On a state level, 30 states and the District of Columbia have a minimum wage level above the federal number, whereas 47 localities — spread across California, Portland, New Mexico, Alabama, Arizona, Minnesota, Maryland, New York, Maine, Oregon and Washington — have adopted a minimum wage limit above their state's prescribed number.

Using Picodi's data, Marcus Lu and Sam Parker mapped out how much a worker would make, per month, on a country's minimum wage.


Key Takeaways

  • There are two countries in the world where working a full-time minimum wage gig would put more than $2,000 in your pocket: Luxembourg and Australia.

  • Nigeria, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have some of the lowest minimum wages in the world.

  • In America, the District of Columbia state has the highest minimum wage ($16.10/hour) and the seven lowest states (Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wyoming) automatically follow the federal $7.25/hour rate.


Click to enlarge image

minimum wage world map


min wage usa map


Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

