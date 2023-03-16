Here's How Much You're Earning Per Month On A Minimum Wage Job Around The World

Federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25/hour and hasn't changed since July 2009. On a state level, 30 states and the District of Columbia have a minimum wage level above the federal number, whereas 47 localities — spread across California, Portland, New Mexico, Alabama, Arizona, Minnesota, Maryland, New York, Maine, Oregon and Washington — have adopted a minimum wage limit above their state's prescribed number.

Using Picodi's data, Marcus Lu and Sam Parker mapped out how much a worker would make, per month, on a country's minimum wage.

Key Takeaways

There are two countries in the world where working a full-time minimum wage gig would put more than $2,000 in your pocket: Luxembourg and Australia.

Nigeria, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have some of the lowest minimum wages in the world.

In America, the District of Columbia state has the highest minimum wage ($16.10/hour) and the seven lowest states (Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wyoming) automatically follow the federal $7.25/hour rate.

Via Visual Capitalist.