How Many Species Of Snake Are Near You Right Now? Here's A Helpful Map

Snakes! With the exception of very few places, they're pretty much everywhere in the United States.

Reddit user malxredleader shared a map in r/DataIsBeautiful that tracks the number of recorded species of snake in each US county.

Three takeaways:

If you're very snake-averse, you should probably live in a northern state.

Awful lot of snakes in Arizona.

The map specifies that it shows the number of recorded species, which means that there are very possibly even more snakes near you than this map shows.

And if you're wondering what snakes could possibly live in northern Alaska, this commenter has an answer:

