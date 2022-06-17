Popular
Americans' Loss Of Faith In God, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 869 reads
A new Gallup poll shows that Americans are losing faith in God, and fewer believe in one than they did at least five years ago. Other Gallup polls also showed decreases in church attendance, membership and confidence in organized religion.


Key Takeaways:

  • Seventeen percent of Americans say then don't believe in God, and when given an option usually five to 10 percent say they're "unsure."

  • American who identify as Democrats have lost their faith in God the most over the last decade, followed by Americans who follow a liberal ideology, Americans aged between 18 and 29 and unmarried Americans.

  • Forty-two percent of Americans polled think God hears prayers and intervenes on people's behalf.






Via Gallup.

[Photo by Jack Sharp on Unsplash]

Comments

  1. Kris 20 minutes ago

    only 17%? yikes

