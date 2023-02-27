Popular
How Living In Different States Will Affect Your Allergies, Mapped

Based on a handful of publicly available data, here's how life in different states will affect your allergies when it comes to pollen, dust and other things.
Even though spring isn't here yet, spring allergy season might be. One doctor's phone lines in Virginia are already flooded with kids calling about allergy symptoms and another doctor said it's likely to be an allergy if your regular cold symptoms are lasting longer than usual.

To determine which parts of America were the best and worst for allergies, air quality website HelloFresh used different metrics, ranging from pollution and housing data to pollen forecasts, and mapped out the results.


Key Takeaways

  • Kansas, Arkansas and North Dakota, the top three worst states for allergies were rated nearly twice as bad as the best three states: Utah, Nevada and Wyoming.

  • People with pollen allergies may feel better in states with higher average elevation like Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

  • People with dust allergies have it particularly worse off in Vermont, Wisconsin and New Mexico among other states.


Via HouseFresh.

