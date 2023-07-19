How China Feels About Other Countries, Visualized

Using data from a survey by the Center for International Security and Strategy, which asked the opinions of a random sample of more than 2,500 Chinese mainland adults in November last year, Visual Capitalist charted the average Chinese citizen's feelings towards certain countries, regions and powers around the world.

While Russia has received widespread international condemnation over its brutal invasion of Ukraine in the almost year and a half since it began, Chinese citizens see the country in a more positive light than any other on the list. Just under 60 percent of respondents view Russia in a favorable light, including 19 percent that have a "very favorable" opinion of the country.

When it comes to the US, on the other hand, only around 12 percent of Chinese citizens take kindly to the country, and almost 60 percent find it unfavorable.

Via Visual Capitalist.