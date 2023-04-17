Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

the results are in

How Americans Feel About Their Politicians, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
How Americans Feel About Their Politicians, Visualized
Over 1,200 respondents were asked whether they thought a handful of US politicians were doing a good job.
· 1.2k reads
·
·
·

Americans don't have an awful lot of faith in their politicians, according to a new survey by Statista. Over 1,200 US adults were asked whether they thought a mix of Republican and Democratic politicians were doing a good job — and their responses have been charted below.


Infographic: Politicians Garner Little Support in The U.S. | Statista


The politician that received the most support, president Joe Biden, had only 32 percent of respondents say he's doing well. Following closely behind is Donald Trump, with 29 percent, and Kamala Harris, with 24 percent.

At the other end of the scale, with the least support of the politicians respondents were asked about, were Republicans Nikki Haley and Majorie Taylor Greene, with nine and seven percent, respectively.


Via Statista.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories