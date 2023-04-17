How Americans Feel About Their Politicians, Visualized

Americans don't have an awful lot of faith in their politicians, according to a new survey by Statista. Over 1,200 US adults were asked whether they thought a mix of Republican and Democratic politicians were doing a good job — and their responses have been charted below.

The politician that received the most support, president Joe Biden, had only 32 percent of respondents say he's doing well. Following closely behind is Donald Trump, with 29 percent, and Kamala Harris, with 24 percent.

At the other end of the scale, with the least support of the politicians respondents were asked about, were Republicans Nikki Haley and Majorie Taylor Greene, with nine and seven percent, respectively.

Via Statista.