How Americans Feel About Donald Trump's Indictment, Visualized

Last week, former president Donald Trump was indicted on federal criminal charges related to the mishandling of classified files that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence last year. He faces a number of charges, including willful retention of national security documents and conspiracy, but the nation appears divided on whether he should be prosecuted.

Based on findings from a survey by YouGov and the Economist, the below chart shows how 1,494 US adults feel about the charges Trump faces in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

While 83 percent of Democrats surveyed believe Trump should face criminal charges, just 16 percent of Republicans feel the same way. On the other hand, 68 percent of Republican respondents do not think Trump should be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents, and just six percent of Democrats agree.

Via Statista.