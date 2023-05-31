The Highest-Rated Game Titles From Each Country, Mapped

Only recently could you take a map of the world and ask "has every country on earth made a video game yet?" It took a few decades, but we're finally getting big name games being developed from every corner around the globe.

"The Case of the Golden Idol" came out in October 2022, from an indie studio in Latvia, and that was great. Just a small sampler of the world's variety. Video games can come from anyone, anywhere and from any perspective — and they will translate to a global audience.

Guide Strats took a look at the highest-rated games on Metacritic, and mapped the most critically acclaimed game from each country. The least represented continent is Africa, which had a studio in Ubisoft Casablanca — who made the excellent "Rayman Origins" — but they closed their doors in 2016.

Key takeaways:

The highest rated video game of all time, according to Metacritic, is "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and of course that comes from Nintendo, which is based in Japan.

Europe's highest-rated game comes from England, where Rockstar develops all of the "Grand Theft Auto" titles. Among those, "GTA IV" was the highest-rated entry.

Neversoft's "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" was made in America, and is also the highest-rated game in the western hemisphere.

Via Guide Strats.