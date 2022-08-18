Popular
RAKIN' IT IN

The Highest-Grossing Actors Born In Every Country And State, Visualized

Big names attract big attention — and big money. Here are the actors across the world who are boosting box office revenue for their movies the most.

Movies are made of more than just their plots: the cast of actors can have as much impact on the success of a film as anything else. Sometimes it's even the presence of a single renowned and beloved actor that makes all the difference in whether people come to see a movie, and how much money it makes.

CashNetUSA gathered box office revenue data and information about where different famous actors were born to find the actors in each country and in each US state that pull in the most money for their movies at the box office.



The Highest-Grossing Actors Overall



Click to enlarge images.


The Highest-Grossing Actors In Every Country


The Highest-Grossing Female Actors In Every Country


The Highest-Grossing Actors In Each US State


The Highest-Grossing Female Actors In Each US State



Via CashNetUSA

Image by Pixabay via Pexels

