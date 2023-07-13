Cities And States With The Highest-Paying Entry-Level Jobs In The US, Ranked

Using median hourly wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for each state, and after combing through the number of entry-level gigs on Indeed.com in America, Resume.io mapped and ranked each state based on the remunerations of their entry-level jobs.

They also looked at over 200 cities on a local level. It's estimated that the average entry-level remuneration hovers around the $40,000 a year mark. Here's what the data shows.

Key Takeaways:

Entry-level jobs in South Dakota and Montana are the top two most well-paid in America, where three out of every four jobs offer pay above their state's median salary.

Hawaii , Massachusetts , Alaska , Michigan , New Hampshire and Virginia have some of the lowest percentages of entry-level jobs that pay above than their state's median salary; nearly every other job's salary is below it.

The top two cities with the highest percentage of entry-level jobs paying above the state's median salary are Bozeman (MT) and Iowa City (IW), where only one out of every 10 entry-level gigs will pay you less than the state's median salary.

67.6 percent of the entry-level jobs in New York (NY) pay more than the state's median salary. In Chicago (IL), that number is 62.5 percent, in Boston (MA) it's 48.7 percent, in Los Angeles (CA) it's 60.8 percent and in Phoenix (AZ) it's 65.9 percent.

