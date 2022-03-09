FIZZICS
Where People In The United States Say Pop Versus Soda, Mapped
Submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
Cartographer Alan McConchie collected over 400,000 responses on his site PopVsSoda.com and mapped each regional variation of fizzy drink nomenclature with a magenta square representing an area that says "coke," a cyan square meaning more "soda" speakers and yellow indicating more "pop" sayers.
Key Details
- Matador Network's Olivia Harden delineated the Northeast to Mid-Atlantic as the main soda speaking region. "If you look at soda, you see New England, you see New York, you’re dipping down into Maryland."
- Conversely, "pop has taken over a significant area of the country, covering the northern regions of the country and the Midwest," Harden explained.
- "Coke dominates the south, even though the rest of the country uses coke exclusively to refer to Coca-Cola," she concluded.
