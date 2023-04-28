Heads Of State With The Largest Homes In The World, Ranked

A country's head of state is its chief public representative — and with such an important role, one would expect them to be housed somewhere pretty swish. It turns out, though, that the size and grandeur of world leaders' residences around the world can vary widely.

To demonstrate how much larger some heads of state's official homes are than others, MoverDB used public sources or Google Maps estimations to get measurements for the homes of 58 different countries' leaders and 31 US state governors. Where a head of state has more than one official home, the one they're known to spend the most time in was chosen.

Key Findings:

The largest of all the official residences belongs to Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose Zhongnanhai complex in Beijing measures a whopping 3,439,830 square meters (37,026,022 square feet).

Of the ten world leaders with the biggest homes, seven live in countries in Asia and the Middle East.

King Charles III’s main residence, Clarence House, is the second smallest of any of the homes in the study — but it still spans a very roomy 2,646 square meters (28,481 square feet).

When it comes to the US, Kansas governor Laura Kelly lives in the largest home. Her 846,966-square-meter (9,116,666 square feet) Cedar Crest mansion is 11.6 times larger than the residence of any other US state governor.

Click images to enlarge

Via MoverDB.