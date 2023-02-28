America's Happiest Cities, Mapped

From inflation and a global cost of living crisis to the climate emergency, we're living in some difficult times. According to this study, though, where you live can make all the difference when it comes to how happy you are.

WalletHub compared 182 of the largest US cities — in terms of emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment, and community and environment — and drew on psychological research to uncover where in America is home to the happiest people.

Top Three Happiest Cities

First place goes to Fremont in California, which ranks highest overall for both the emotional and physical wellbeing and community and environment categories. San Jose, California, is the second-happiest city in the US. This city scored second-highest overall for emotional and physical wellbeing, and third-highest for income and employment. In third is Madison, Wisconsin, where residents enjoy the fifth-best emotional and physical wellbeing, according to the study.

Via WalletHub.