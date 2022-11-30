Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Visualized

Wherever you are on Earth, all of us are feeling the effects of climate change in one way or other — but some countries are responsible for more global CO₂ emissions than others.

Using 2018 data from the European Commission, Adam Symington mapped the world's carbon dioxide emissions to show how CO₂ outputs vary from country to country.

Click image to enlarge

The most brightly lit areas on the map illustrate the world's biggest CO₂ emitters.

China and India both produce a significant volume of CO₂ (China emits around 27 percent of the global total). The US is one of the biggest CO₂ emitters in the world, while Germany, Italy and the UK rank high among European countries.

Via Visual Capitalist.