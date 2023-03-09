Popular
mind the gap

The US Gender Pay Gap, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The US Gender Pay Gap, Visualized
We've still got a lot of work to do.
March 8 marked International Women's Day, an annual global holiday to recognize — and commit to tackling — the manifold inequalities and oppressions women continue to face all over the world.

One such injustice is the gender pay gap, which sees American women earn an average of 84 cents for every dollar a man is paid in the US. When we break the figures down by race and ethnicity, the disparity is even starker.


Native American and Latina/Hispanic women face the largest wage gaps, earning just 57 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic US man earned in 2021. Asian women outearn the average American woman by eight cents, while Black women earn just 67 cents for every man's dollar.

According to AAUW, the average Native American woman had to work until the end of November 2022 to make the same amount white that non-Hispanic men were paid in 2021. Black women worked until July 27, 2022, to earn the equivalent wages, and for Latina/Hispanic women, equal pay day fell on October 5, 2022.



