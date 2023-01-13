The Unluckiest Years Of The 2020s, Based On The Number Of Friday 13ths

Friday 13th has long been regarded an unlucky date, and there are a number of theories about how the superstition came to be. But not all years have the same number of Friday 13ths — therefore, according to legend, some years are set to be more unfortunate than others.

According to Statista's visualization, both 2023 and 2024 will see two Fridays fall on the thirteenth — but most ominous is 2026, when the unlucky date will occur three times.

Via Statista.