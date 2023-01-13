Popular
happy friday 13th

The Unluckiest Years Of The 2020s, Based On The Number Of Friday 13ths

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Unluckiest Years Of The 2020s, Based On The Number Of Friday 13ths
Friday falls on the 13th of the month more frequently in some years than others.
Friday 13th has long been regarded an unlucky date, and there are a number of theories about how the superstition came to be. But not all years have the same number of Friday 13ths — therefore, according to legend, some years are set to be more unfortunate than others.


According to Statista's visualization, both 2023 and 2024 will see two Fridays fall on the thirteenth — but most ominous is 2026, when the unlucky date will occur three times.



Via Statista.

