HAPPY PI(E) DAY
The Most Favored Pies In Each American State, Visualized
Submitted by Adwait
Using Google trends data to gauge the popularity of different pies in each state, Robert Lawrence found out that apple pie was the undisputed leader among taste buds across America.
You may notice I've chosen to combine categories of pies here. That is because just like you can mess up a pie trying to cut into more than 7 or 8 slices, you can overdo a pie chart by including too many categories. So my apologies to those who see no relation between pumpkin and sweet potato pies, etc.
Read more at Cognitive Feedback Loop.
