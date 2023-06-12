don't be a cashier, kids
The Fastest-Shrinking Jobs In The US, Visualized
Thanks to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and data journalist Felix Richter, we can get a pretty clear, yet bleak, view of which professions and jobs are going away sooner rather than later. Between 2021 and 2031, there's going to be an estimated loss of hundreds of thousands of specific jobs from the US workforce. So don't plan on becoming a typist, word processor or parking enforcement officer any time soon.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics used a report published last year that they project automation and other technological/societal shifts are the key reasons these jobs are the ones being targeted. Almost as if business people do in fact want AI to replace as many human workers as possible to save themselves money.
The three occupational groups affected most are office and administrative support occupations, production occupations and sales occupations.
Maybe you've noticed the recent trend in fast food places like McDonald's using big screen kiosks for customers to order the food and pay themselves. That's no coincidence to what the BLS has been preaching, as both cashiers and fast food cooks are both predicted to lose a lot more open roles in the coming years.
Source: Felix Richter, Statista
