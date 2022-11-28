Popular
NOSTALGIA ULTRA

The World's Most Popular Toys, Mapped

From gaming consoles to classic toys and board games from around the world, here are some of the most popular playthings that people love.
TheToyZone compiled a list of the world's most popular kids' toys. They looked at search data to see which were the most uniquely searched items in countries around the world. They categorized their searches into toys by genre, including building/construction toys, classics, consoles, dolls, family board games, superheroes, TV-based and '90s toys. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways

  • Video game consoles are the most-searched toy category in the world, and the PS5 led with an average of 15 million monthly searches. Lego was the only non-console toy in among the world's most-searched toys and had, on average, six million monthly searches.

  • Ludo, with an average of 1.35 million monthly searches, was the world's most popular board game.

  • Among toys with global appeal, Barbie took the lead as the most popular toy in 32 countries.


most popular toy world


popular classic toys world


most popular 90s toys


most popular gaming console world


most popular dolls in world



Via TheToyZone.

