The World's Most Popular Toys, Mapped
TheToyZone compiled a list of the world's most popular kids' toys. They looked at search data to see which were the most uniquely searched items in countries around the world. They categorized their searches into toys by genre, including building/construction toys, classics, consoles, dolls, family board games, superheroes, TV-based and '90s toys. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
Video game consoles are the most-searched toy category in the world, and the PS5 led with an average of 15 million monthly searches. Lego was the only non-console toy in among the world's most-searched toys and had, on average, six million monthly searches.
Ludo, with an average of 1.35 million monthly searches, was the world's most popular board game.
Among toys with global appeal, Barbie took the lead as the most popular toy in 32 countries.
Click to enlarge images
Via TheToyZone.