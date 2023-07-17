Popular
hot and not-so-hot spots

Each US State's Favorite (And Least Favorite) American Tourist Attraction, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Each US State's Favorite (And Least Favorite) American Tourist Attraction, Mapped
According to thousands of TripAdvisor reviews, the US has very little love for Wisconsin's Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park.
Whether it's overrated landmarks that charge too much or tourist traps that make the trip a headache, tourist attractions can be surprisingly divisive — and, it turns out, some Americans aren't all that impressed with the ones their own country has to offer.

To find out which American tourist spots each state likes and dislikes the most, HawaiianIslands.com looked at TripAdvisor reviews for around 8,000 of the country's attractions, and then ranked them according to their average rating. They also found the most and least popular tourist attraction for each major US city, as well as the cities and states that American tourists like the most.


Key Findings:

  • Both Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park and Virginia's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ranked the most popular US tourist attractions across four different states.

  • Of all the attractions in the study, Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park received the worst overall rating from an entire state — its very poor score of 2.37 was awarded by residents of Wisconsin, where the resort is located. It really be your own people.

  • The country's number-one city for tourist spots is Kansas City, Missouri, which has received an overall rating of 4.84 from American travellers.

  • The most popular state in the country when it comes to tourist attractions is Wyoming, with US-based visitors scoring it 4.85 on average.

  • Tourists from New York City all seem to agree that the Cleveland Museum of Art is worth seeing. The museum received the maximum rating of 5.0 from every New Yorker that visited, making it the country's most-loved tourist attraction from residents of any one city.


Click images to enlarge

highest ranked attractions

lowest ranked attractions

highest ranked us cities

llowest ranked us cities

us cities highest and lowest

us states highest and lowest



Via HawaiianIslands.com.

