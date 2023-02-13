Dunkin' Locations Per American Congressional District, Mapped

It becomes very obvious, very quickly, that the brand who sponsors the Boston Red Sox naturally has way more Dunkin' locations in the New England area compared to anywhere else in America.

Suburban theorist Cole Perry wrangled the data to produce this map of Dunkin' locations in every American congressional district.

Dunkin' is almost everywhere these days, but its cradle is the Northeast. MA's 8th Congressional District, for instance, has an absolutely astonishing 151 @dunkindonuts locations. That's 1 for every 5,249 people! pic.twitter.com/CAH5HnJFid — Cole Perry (@ColePerryTN) February 10, 2023

Using data from ScrapeHero, here's a little more about Dunkin's relationship with America.

As of February 6, 2023, there are a grand total of 9,376 Dunkin' stores in the country — 15 percent of them are in New York, 11 percent are in Massachusetts and Florida, which is home to nine percent, ranks third.

There are six states without a single Dunkin': Idaho, North and South Dakota, Washington, Oregon and Montana.

In fact, other US locations that are also without a Dunkies include Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

The city with the most Dunkin' Donuts is surprisingly Chicago, Illinois! New York, Philly and Boston are all right behind though.

Via Twitter and ScrapeHero.