Humanity's Approach Towards Midnight On The Doomsday Clock, Visualized

Since 1947, the Doomsday Clock has represented the countdown to human-made global catastrophe. Originally introduced by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in response to concerns about nuclear risk, the Clock symbolizes how close we are to the world's total destruction — shown as midnight — based on threats such as war and climate change.

The Clock was originally set at seven minutes to midnight, and has been set backward eight times and forward 17 times in its 76-year history.

In January 2023, however, the Doomsday Clock was moved closer to catastrophe than ever before: just 90 seconds before midnight. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was cited by the Atomic Scientists as a major factor behind their decision.

The purpose of the Doomsday Clock is not only to warn humanity of the irreparable damage our unchecked actions will cause, but to emphasize that such a catastrophe is preventable — as long as we act with urgency.

Rachel Bronson, the CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said: "We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality. Ninety seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it’s a decision our experts do not take lightly."

"The US government, its NATO allies and Ukraine have a multitude of channels for dialogue; we urge leaders to explore all of them to their fullest ability to turn back the Clock."

Via Statista.