Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

cities in need

America's Most Economically Disadvantaged Cities, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
America's Most Economically Disadvantaged Cities, Mapped
More than 180 US cities were ranked on numerous factors, including child poverty and food insecurity.
· 7.9k reads
1

For many, Christmas is a time to be thankful for everything we have and to give to those less fortunate than us. Every country in the world struggles with poverty and homelessness to some degree and in the US, some areas are significantly more disadvantaged than others.

Comparing more than 180 US cities — on factors ranging from child poverty to food insecurity — WalletHub uncovered the parts of America that are the neediest this year.


Source: WalletHub

The US's Most Economically Disadvantaged Cities

  1. In first place is Detroit, Michigan, ranking worst overall for economic wellbeing and second worst for health and safety.

  2. Brownsville, Texas, is in second, with the fourth-worst health and safety of all the cities studied and the sixth-worst economic wellbeing.

  3. The third spot goes to Cleveland, Ohio. It has the fourth-worst economic wellbeing overall and comes 10th place in terms of health and safety.



Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Nic Fewings]

Comments

  1. Jamie Smith 1 day ago

    hy

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories