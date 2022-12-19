America's Most Economically Disadvantaged Cities, Mapped

For many, Christmas is a time to be thankful for everything we have and to give to those less fortunate than us. Every country in the world struggles with poverty and homelessness to some degree and in the US, some areas are significantly more disadvantaged than others.

Comparing more than 180 US cities — on factors ranging from child poverty to food insecurity — WalletHub uncovered the parts of America that are the neediest this year.

The US's Most Economically Disadvantaged Cities

In first place is Detroit, Michigan, ranking worst overall for economic wellbeing and second worst for health and safety. Brownsville, Texas, is in second, with the fourth-worst health and safety of all the cities studied and the sixth-worst economic wellbeing. The third spot goes to Cleveland, Ohio. It has the fourth-worst economic wellbeing overall and comes 10th place in terms of health and safety.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Nic Fewings]