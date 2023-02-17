Online Retailers That Manipulate Their Customers The Most, Visualized

Retail websites employ a lot of tactics to keep you on their site and get you spending, but some of these tricks are dirtier than others. Tactics designed to deceive and influence customers — known as dark patterns — include hidden costs, disguised ads or confusing language. (Check out all twelve types of dark pattern at the bottom of the article.)

To find out which major online retailers are the worst offenders when it comes to these shady tactics, Merchant Machine mimicked online shopping experiences with 72 retailers and counted the number of dark patterns they encountered on each site.

Key Findings:

The worst website overall was Amazon.com, with 11 dark patterns counted in total.

Dell and HP each employeed three different dark patterns on their websites, making them two of the most manipulative electronics retailers online.

With five dark patterns counted, Instacart uses more of these tactics than any other online grocery retailer.

Of the different types of retailer, beauty sites were the worst offenders, using an average of 3.6 dark patterns on their customers.

Click images to enlarge

Via Merchant Machine.