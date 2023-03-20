Countries Where People Work Beyond 65, Visualized

In many countries around the world, 65 is the retirement age — but that doesn't mean everyone stops working at this point.

The below chart, based on OECD figures from 2021, shows the share of the labor forced aged 65 or older in selected countries.

Of the countries analyzed, Japan has the largest share of its workforce aged 65 and over, at 13.6 percent. Next is Korea, with 13 percent, followed by the US at 6.6 percent.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Uriel Soberanes]