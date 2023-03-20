Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

worked to the bone

Countries Where People Work Beyond 65, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Countries Where People Work Beyond 65, Visualized
In some countries, a considerable portion of the labor force is aged 65 or older.
· 155 reads

In many countries around the world, 65 is the retirement age — but that doesn't mean everyone stops working at this point.

The below chart, based on OECD figures from 2021, shows the share of the labor forced aged 65 or older in selected countries.


Infographic: Where People Are Working Beyond 65 | Statista


Of the countries analyzed, Japan has the largest share of its workforce aged 65 and over, at 13.6 percent. Next is Korea, with 13 percent, followed by the US at 6.6 percent.


Via Statista.

[Image credit: Uriel Soberanes]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories