Countries That Trust AI The Most, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
People in 17 different countries were surveyed on how willing they'd be to trust artificial intelligence systems.
Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, the most recent example being OpenAI's extremely popular and highly controversial large language model, ChatGPT. With the ability to complete complex tasks more accurately and efficiently, AI's potential in almost every industry is huge — but not everyone is excited about it. From misinformation concerns to fears that our jobs will be stolen by super-intelligent computers, the rise of AI has proven divisive.

A survey by KPMG Australia and the University of Queensland quizzed more than 1,000 adults from seventeen different countries on how willing they'd be to trust AI implemented in various areas of our lives. Statista ranked the eight countries with the highest share of respondents that said they would trust AI systems.


Infographic: In AI We Trust | Statista


India is by far the most relaxed about AI's ever-growing presence, with 75 percent of those surveyed saying they would be "somewhat," "mostly" or "completely" willing to trust it.

Following behind is China, with 67 percent and South Africa, with 57 percent.


Via Statista.

[Image credit: Alex Knight]

